MANPAC suspends road protests

IMPHAL, Feb 13: Manipur People Against CAB 2016 (MANPAC) has decided to suspend the road protest demonstrations as the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha today.

Speaking to media persons at Khwairamband Keithel today, MANPAC convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar said that due to the unwavering demand by the people of the entire North East region against any attempt to pass the CAB in the Rajya Sabha, the Bill was not tabled eventually.

Pointing out that the Bill will lapse, he said that, on behalf of MANPAC and the six student bodies, he would like to thank the people of Manipur for their support and contribution to the cause.

However, the movement against CAB cannot be abandoned completely, he said adding that the anti-CAB movement will be continued at the National and International level.

He also announced that the road protests called by MANPAC will be suspended with immediate effect as well.

Questioning how such a racist and religion based Bill was tabled and passed in the Lok Sabha, Dilipkumar asked the real intention behind the vigorous attempt to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha and demanded the Central Government to clarify the reason to pass the Bill.

Dilipkumar also announced that MANPAC will start necessary preparation to face any threats in the future if in case the Central Government tries to pass or implement any such anti-North East Bill in the future.

On the other hand, Dilipkumar also demanded the State Government to make good on its promise and form a State Population Commission at the earliest as well as to ensure that the Manipur People Bill 2018 is given assent by the President without further delay.

He further demanded an update to the National Register of Citizen (NRC) at the earliest and demanded the State Government to pressure the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct the same NRC initiative, which was taken up in Assam, in Manipur as well.

Dilipkumar then lauded the brave women vendors of Ima Keithel who braved the cold and other factors in the protests against the CAB. He also demanded the State Government to bear all the necessary medical expenses for those, including the women vendors, who were injured due to use of tear gas shells and rubber bullets by the State police during the protest.

All those items seized by the police, as well as those individuals who were arrested, should be immediately released without any condition, he demanded.

The convenor also stated that the social boycott imposed on Forest Minister Th Shyamkumar stands withdrawn.