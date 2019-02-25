MANPAC takes CAB awareness drive to CCpur

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Feb 24: The Thengra Leirak Youth Club and Ima Leimaren today conducted an awareness campaign on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 at the leikai’s Community hall with leaders of MANPAC gracing the event.

Attended by the leikai community, the programme that began at 1 pm saw the vice president of UCM and member of MANPAC Ksh Somorendro, Yongsong Keising co-convenor MANPAC, and Ningthoucha Lancha spokesperson MANPAC among others highlighting the details of the Citizenship Bill.