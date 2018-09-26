Many back bandh

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 25: Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL), All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Development Nupi Samaj and All Manipur Tammi-Chingmi Apunba Nupi Lup have pledged support to the 48 hours State-wide bandh called by several student organisations with effect from September 26 midnight against the arrest of Manipur University students and teachers.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, AMKIL president Ph Sakhi condemned the massive raid carried out by police inside MU campus in the night of September 20 and the following morning.

The raid could have been carried out during day time but the State Government chose the odd hours of night thereby severely traumatising all the students staying in hostels, she decried.

Saying that VC Prof Pandey is the root cause of the present turmoil, Sakhi alleged that the State Government and the Central Government have been conspiring to abolish MU.

Nupi Samaj president Th Ramani demanded unconditional release of all the arrested students and teachers.

AMKIL vice-president Lourembam Nganbi said that the MU crisis was created by Pandey who has little idea of Manipur and the State Government has been supporting Pandey.

She said that they will extend full support to the general strike called by the student organisations.

Meanwhile, the Thangmeiband United Club (TUC) too has vowed full support to the general strike.

TUC vice-president Pratap Leishangthem decried the way police converted MU campus into a battle field and traumatised teachers, students and staff.

He demanded the Government to resolve the crisis immediately.

Notably, AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS called a 48 hour State-wide general strike with effect from September 26 midnight.