Many condemn gang rape of teenaged girls

KANGPOKPI, Apr 20: The gang rape of two teenage girls on Cheiraoba evening, which was also Good Friday for the Christian community, has triggered strong condemnations and protest across Kangpokpi district apart from being a shocker to the State.

The Kuki Students’ Organization, Sadar Hills has vehemently condemned the criminal act and termed it as an ‘unprecedented and despicable’ act in the society which needs to be condemned by all in the strongest term.

The student body secretary Lamcha Chongloi said that such criminal act does not bode well for morality and civilized living in society and it is the bounden duty of the people of the State to avert such a crime in the future.

“It is unfortunate that some people of our land have started taking to the ways of outsiders”, he asserted and stressed the need to deal with such people stringently.

He further said that as the rapists have been apprehended by the police, it is up to the law to take its own course but the action must be swift and delivered accordingly before adding that a crime of such heinous nature should not go unpunished and it has to be dealt with under POCSO Act of 2012.

It also cautioned that the student body along with other civil society organizations will monitor the case closely and will not accept anything less than the incarceration of the guilty rapists.

Meanwhile, KSO Sadar Hills conveyed its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Imphal East district police led by SP K Kabib and his whole team for losing no time in hauling up the offenders.

The Thadou Students’ Association (TSA-HGQs) has also vehemently condemned the gangrape of 2 girls by seven men on April 14.

Appreciating the prompt action of the police, TSA-GHQs urged the State Government to expedite the case and punish the culprits.

AMSU has also strongly condemned the incident and demanded befitting punishment of the culprits.

Of the seven accused who have been pulled up by the police, six of them, barring a juvenile, have been remanded to police custody till April 25.

