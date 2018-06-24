Many covered under Go to Village Mission

Imphal, Jun 23 (DIPR)

The ‘Go to Village’ Mission (Khungang Chatse) which was launched on May 1 this year, has so far provided benefits to 1,73, 327 beneficiaries out of the total 2,40, 602 enrolled for different schemes.

The Mission is an initiative of Chief Minister N Biren Singh to reach out to the citizens at their doorstep, provide awareness of Government programmes and its benefits, and ensure timely delivery of services to eligible beneficiaries.

Special focus is given to schemes related to social benefits, health, education and identification of left out eligible beneficiaries for inclusion in Government programmes concerning housing, old age pension among others.

The Mission was officially launched at Konuma Ground, Laphupat Tera, Komlakhong Gram Panchayat in Imphal West district and has completed four phases till date.

The next phase of the Mission will be held on June 27.

The district administrations and the Government Departments concerned are playing a major role in providing the benefits included in the Mission.

At Imphal East district, the camps for the Mission will be held on June 27 at Khundrakpam Gram Pancha-yat (Sawombung Block), Khaidem Leikai (Heingang Block), Thongju Part I ( Kshetrigao Block) and Angtha ( Keirao -Bitra Block).

In this connection, Imphal East district administration distributed seventy two identity cards under CMHT (Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang), five beekeeping boxes and one knapsack sprayer today.

On the same day (June 27), the camps will be held at Moijing Gram Panchayat (Thoubal AC), Wangjing Lamding MUC Ward No 3 and part of Sangaiyumpham Part II Gram Panchayat (Khangabok AC) and Heirok Part III Gram Panchayat (Heirok AC) of Thoubal district.

Likewise, the camps will be held in forty villages of Kangpokpi district, two villages of Ukhrul, one village of Kamjong and six villages of Tamenglong district.

For Chandel district, the Forest Department has so far provided five hundred saplings while the Agriculture Department distributed seeds, Soil Health Cards, agriculture equipment among others to the eligible beneficiaries.

In Tengnoupal district, the district administration and the department officials are also providing benefits under various schemes to the beneficiaries.

At Sajik Tampak, foot and mouth disease vaccination were administered to around 35 animals and at Chakpikarong sub division 31 animals were vaccinated as well. In Ukhrul district, the Forest Department has so far distributed three lakh saplings for this Mission.

Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution Department received 7,342 applications for LPG connections under PMUY by IOC.

Altogether 6,253 applicants were provided LPG connections and 1,089 applicants were rejected due to insufficient documents.

National Food Security Act (NFSA) ration cards were also distributed to 3,201 applicants out of 3,412 and the remaining 211 applicants will receive their cards after due process.

In Tamenglong district, the next phase of the Mission will be held in six villages.

CMHT identity cards, Job cards under MNREGA, LPG connections have been provided and bank accounts were also opened for the beneficiaries of the Mission.

The Election Department has so far delivered benefits to 338 applicants out of the total 2,757 applicants, Fisheries Department has delivered benefits to 451 out of 2,422, Forest Department has delivered benefits to 4,080 out of 4439, Health and Family Welfare Department to 26,094 out of 27,880, Horticulture and Soil Conservation to 1,994 out of 2,886, Labour Department to 230 out of 1,469, MAHUD to 410 out of 410, Minority Affairs Department to 27 out of 27, MOBC to 219 out of 330, PHED to 836 out of 1,488, Power Department to 40,871 out of 44,835, RD & PR to 6,792 out of 20,835, Revenue Department to 35,733 out of 39,658, Science & Technology Department to 400 out of 400, Sericulture Department to 494 out of 1,167, Social Welfare Department to 5018 out of 17,664, Textile Handloom and Handicraft Department to 5,919 out of 12,592, Trade Commerce and Industries to 1,168 out of 2,501, Transport Department to 191 out of 565, Tribal Affairs and Hills to 264 out of 295, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry to 7,483 out of 8,154, Welfare of OBC and SC to 228 out of 236.

A total of 5,237 applications were rejected due to insufficient documents while the pending applications for various schemes are under process to ensure timely delivery of services to eligible beneficiaries without delay.

A total number of 61,371 beneficiaries are yet to be provided benefits under various schemes related to the ‘Go to Village’ Mission .

The District Administration and officials of the various Departments are working towards making the Mission a success for the welfare of the people of Manipur.