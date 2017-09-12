Many donate for Malsom to fight Hydrocephalus at Fortis hospital

KANGPOKPI, Sep 11: Several people of Kangpokpi DHQs donated money at a donation drive conducted by Help People in Need (HELPIN) in collaboration with Kanggui Youth Union and Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization to help Malsom, a child who was discovered with a rare condition Hydrocephalus, to fight the condition at Fortis Hospital, Gurgoan, New Delhi.

Daily earners including vegetable vendors, bus drivers, handyman, auto drivers, cart pullers, coolie/Motiya, small shopkeepers rushed in to the donate for the poor boy.

Malsom Kipgen, who is suffering from Hydrocephalus, became the second person among the Kuki community of Manipur to be discovered after Roona Begum of Manipur, Seiminsang Mimin Kipgen.

HELPIN immediately swung into action right after the Malsom’s story came in the local daily, and took him to New Delhi for treatment on September 5.

Dr Sandeep Vaisya, a famous Neurologist of Fortis Hospital, who treated Roona Begum for almost five years advised the members of HELPIN to immediately admit the child for surgery but owing to financial problem, the family could not admit the boy and hence the donation drive was conducted today.

A sum of Rs 30,100 were collected in the three days donation drive.

Interestingly, an auto driver voluntarily sacrificed half day from his service for the poor boy, by carrying the donation box and the campaign organizers around the town. Meanwhile, according to the appeal of the HELPIN and Kanggui Youth Union, every churches in Kangpokpi DHQs sacrificed the monetary offering collected on Sunday for the boy, apart from keeping donation box in front of the church gate.

A donation drive was also conducted in Twilang (IT Road) area in T Waichong Sub Division for Malsom Kipgen by HELPIN and collected more than Rs 10,000 from the well wishers.

HELPIN expressed their sincere gratitude to Kanggui Youth Union, Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization, media fraternity and all donors for their contribution for the poor boy.