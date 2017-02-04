Many join Y Nabachandra’s camp

Thoubal: Many workers of different intending candidates in Wangkhem AC who have been denied BJP ticket have come together to support Y Nabachandra.

Nabachandra was also one of the contenders for the BJP ticket but the ticket was given to someone else.

Welcoming the workers at his residence, Y Nabachandra stated that he will fight the coming election on North East India Development Party ticket.

He further stated that he will first take permission from the people of the his Assembly constituency before joining the party.