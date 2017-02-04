"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
February 4, 2017 22:31 pm

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Nabachandra (5)

Brief News

Many join Y Nabachandra’s camp

69 0

Thoubal: Many workers of different intending candidates in Wangkhem AC who have been denied BJP ticket have come together to support Y Nabachandra.
Nabachandra was also one of the contenders for the BJP ticket but the ticket was given to someone else.
Welcoming the workers at his residence, Y Nabachandra stated that he will fight the coming election on North East India Development Party ticket.
He further stated that he will first take permission from the people of the his Assembly constituency before joining the party.

