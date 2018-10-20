Many more back UCM rally

IMPHAL, Oct 19 : United Peoples’ Front (UPF) Manipur has extended solidarity to the Mass Rally 2018, to be organised by United Committee Manipur (UCM) on October 31 for safeguarding the integrity of Manipur.

A press release issued by secretary general, UPF Manipur mentioned that all the district councils and local councils of UPF Manipur will also take part in the said rally.

It claimed that the time has come to teach the Central Government a clear lesson for indulging in divide and rule policy among the different communities residing in the State.

UPF Manipur further conveyed that the Framework Agreement of 2015, after the signing of cease fire agreement in 1997, between the Central Government and NSCN (IM), has caused much fear and anxiety among the people of Manipur while adding that the organisation does not take such threat lightly and will stand against any attempts to harm the integrity of the State.

It then appealed all to show their support and to participate in the rally so as to deliver the message of oneness and the will to stand against any entity which try to harm or affect the integrity of the State. On the other hand, endorsing UCM’s mass rally, Kumbi Kendra Development Committee (KKDC) has conveyed that the natives of Manipur will not remain quiet regarding any attempt to affect the integrity and age old unification of different communities in the State. A press release issued by secretary of the committee appealed the public and all the organisations and clubs in Kumbi Constituency to take part in the rally and show their support for the greater cause.

The rally will begin at 10.30 am from Kwakeithel Tiddim Ground and will be followed by a public meeting at Khuman Lampak main stadium.