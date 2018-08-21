Many observe Manipuri Language Day

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Aug 20 : The Patriotic Writers’ Forum Manipur observed the Manipuri Language Day at Manipur Press Club commemorating the day Manipuri language was included in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking at the gathering presided by Patriotic Writers Forum Manipur president Yaiskul Khwairakpam, ex-Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi remarked that Manipuri language which serves as the lingua franca of all the communities settled in the State is a very unique language.

Nepali and Manipuri were included in the 8th Schedule on the same day. Even though Nepali has been inserted in the currency notes, Manipuri is yet to find its place in the currency notes due to several controversies, Ibobi said.

There are controversies over the Manipuri alphabet as well as the language itself. It would be a great achievement if these controversies are resolved amicably, he said.

In spite of several limitations, there are many Manipuri writers and they have been making immense contributions to the society, he remarked.

As a part of the function, Patriotic Writers Forum, Manipur’s biannual journal Ngaklou was also released.

While Dr Tekcham Roshan was conferred the R Kathing Tangkhul Literary Award 2018, Kiran Meikam and Sanatomba AC were honoured with the Pacha Meetei Literary Award 2018 and the Dr Saroj Nalini Arambam Parratt Literary Award 2018.

Sahitya Akademi Awardee Prof Jodhachandra Sanasam spoke on ‘Manipuri Language: Past and Present’ as a special talker of the programme where educational activist Dr S Manaoton and Assam Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Hojai District Committee vice president L Shrutikumar Singha were also present.

The Manipuri Language Day was also observed at Maharaj Chandrakirti Auditorium, Palace Compound.

Speaking at the gathering, Revenue, CAF& PD Minister Karam Shyam said, “I appreciate the 13 committees who are working under a single roof to celebrate the Manipuri Language Day and influenced by the common theme to take the State forward with a sense of unity”.

The celebrating committees included Art & Culture Minister L Jayantakumar as the chairman and Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Naharol Sahitya Premi Samiti, Manipuri Language Development Committee, EPATHOUKOK, Manipuri Literary Society, Writers Forum Imphal, LEIKOL, SATHOULUP, Patriotic Writers Forum Manipur, IMAKHOL, Manipur State Shumaang Leela Council, AMMIK and Film Forum Manipur, amongst others. “Indeed, right use of language and good words play a major role in winning hearts during adolescence and convincing the public even in politics”, Shyam said.

All bundles of emotions whether-joy or sorrow, love-hatred, anger or jealousy can be expressed by using proper choice of words from the total set of language, he stated.

“We should all co-ordinate and analyse the errors, weaknesses and faults in our language rather than blaming each other. We should try to find out why our language is still not included in the currency notes”, he added.

Pointing out that more finance is needed in the budget for language development, he assured that the Government should try to fill the gap.

Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar while delivering the presidential speech at the function stated that the State Government and all those organizations and individuals who have been working to promote Manipuri Language cannot be complacent with the inclusion of Manipuri language in the 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution. He said that the State Government, organizations concerned and people of the State must work hard collectively to include the Manipuri language in the group of Indian classical languages.

Pointing out that many variations are there in the present usage of Manipuri language from the past, the Minister further opined that continuation of wrong usage of the said language will pose a grave danger to the Manipuri society in the future if it is not corrected in time.

The gathering led by Shyam and Jayanta observed one minute silence as tribute to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prof Nahakpam Aruna Devi, Lamabam Biramani Singh, L Upendra and Prof Kangjam Ibohal shared their opinions as resource persons in connection with today’s event.