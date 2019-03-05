Many projects inaugurated, foundation stones laid for many others Good leaders always do things differently: CM

Imphal, Mar 5 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated 19 different development works worth Rs 39.58 crore and laid foun-dation stone of 28 other pro- jects which would be taken at a total estimated cost of Rs 184.45 crore, in the presence of many Ministers, MLAs, high ranking Government officials and a large number of people at a grand function held at the auditorium of Manipur State Film Deve-lopment Society (MSFDS), Palace Compound in Imphal East district today.

He also launched Pra-dhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), a pension scheme for unorganised workers, apart from distributing sewing machines, water tanks and bicycles to selected benefi- ciaries under Manipur Buil- ding and Other Construction Workers Welfare Scheme at the function.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, N Biren observed that good leaders always think and do things differently for public welfare. He opined that politicians should have the ability to understand people’s basic requirements and woes. The Chief Minister said, he is happy that the present Government is performing well and doing things differently for betterment of the society and in fulfilling people’s needs.

He said that construction of roads, bridges and buildings are normal tasks of a Government, and it will continue even if there is President’s Rule in the State. A democratically elected popular Government, on the other hand, should have a vision to reduce people’s woes by fulfilling their wishes and needs, he opined.

Asserting that the present Government has been serving the people with a conviction, the Chief Minister said that the State would not take long in transforming itself as a developed State if the people keep on extending co-operation to the present Government in executing its policies and vision.

Biren also lauded the bureaucrats and State Government officials for their hard work and sincerity towards translating the vision and will of the new team of elected leaders who are currently holding the Government. He said that there should never be ego clash between elected leaders and bureaucrats, rather they should work together with better co-ordination and mutual understanding.

Stating that people’s expectations from the new Government is very high, the Chief Minister urged the implementing agencies of the projects, for which foundation stones were laid today, to maintain quality and deliver then to public in time.

He also said that some rumours regarding alarmingly weak financial position of the State are doing the rounds in some political circles. However in reality, there is no dearth of funds for taking up developmental works at all, he clarified.

Biren informed that funds for construction of flyovers and Imphal ring road had already been approved by ADB while funds for taking up a mega water supply project to provide tap water to all households is ready to be sanctioned by the New Development Bank.

Works Minister Th Biswajit, Health Minister L Jayantakumar, CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip, Public Health Engineering Minister Losii Dikho and Education Minister Th Radheshyam also spoke at the function.

Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Manipur Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K Robindro, MLAs, high ranking civil and police officers and a large number of Government officials and people were also present at the occasion.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed PM-SYM cards to selected ASHA workers and unorganised sector workers to mark launching of the Central Government scheme. He also distributed sewing machines, water tanks and bicycles to selected beneficiaries under Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Scheme.

The projects which were inaugurated today were bridge over Chakpi river at Anal Khullen, Chandel District, SDO Office of Suangdoh sub-division in Churachandpur district, accommodation-cum-dining hall at MPTC Pangei, administrative building at 8th IRB Khabeisoi, Oklong Water Supply Scheme (Senapati district), augmentation of Water Supply Scheme at Keibul Lamjao, Administrative Block of Dhanamanjuri University (DMU), Fish Feed Mill at Lamphelpat, Leingangching High School Chandel, Kamuching High School Senapati, Girl’s Hostel at Moreh Higher Secondary School, PHSC building at Chingmai Khunou, Paomata, Senapati district, Labour Room at PHC Sangaiyumpham, PHSC building at Phundrei, 10 additional Classrooms of Sangaiyumpham High School, Geo Textile Lining of Pond/Reservoir at Bungte Chiru, Senapati district, Geo Textile Lining of Pond at Andro, Imphal East district, Urban Health & Wellness Center (HWC) at Kakching, building of MSCB Ltd Saikot Branch, Churachandpur.

Developmental works for which foundation stones were laid by the Chief Minister today were six overhead tanks and ground sump and necessary pipelines in Thongju and its adjoining areas, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) branch at Konthoujam, CHC Chakpikarong, CHC (District Hospital) Kangpokpi, infrastructure development of Noney, construction of Community Development (CD) Block Patsoi at Yurembam, EMRS at Riha (Kamjong district), construction of Tourism Park at Koide Zho of Senapati District, construction of Guest House at Shirui Village, Ima Market at Kwakeithel, Ima Market at Kongba, construction of building of Shangshak High School (Ukhrul district), 100 bedded hostel at Residential School, Shangshak, upgradation of Residential School (8 rooms), Shangshak, 100 bedded hostel at Residential School, Poi Village (Chingai in Ukhrul district), upgradation of KGBV (8 rooms), Tullaphai (Henglep in Churachandpur district) and 100 bedded hostel at Residential School (New Lamka in Churachandpur district) among others.



