Many protest rampant crime against women

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 19: Expressing grave concern on the increasing rate of crimes committed against women in the State and the Nation as a whole, many youth and womenfolk came out to stage a sit-in-protest in front of Wangkhei Pujah Lampak, Imphal East yesterday.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the protest, GC Sapna said that the level of crimes against women has reached to an alarming rate both in the State and the Nation as a whole with rape, molestation and other forms of sexual offence occurring almost in a routine manner. She expressed apprehension that even the children of very tender ages have become the soft target for rape and molestation and there have been many instances of raping such minor girls by their near and dear ones even in the State.

Given the disturbing state in the society, women no longer feel secure and form inferior complexity in their mind. On the other hand, the Central Government and the State Government failed to come out with appropriate measures to curb the increasing crimes against women, she lamented. Therefore, youth who feel that the society needs to unite together and stand against the growing level of crimes against women have turned out today to hold the sit-in-protest, she added.

She clarified that the protestors came out on their own will and they have no affiliation with any organisation and added that womenfolk of Wangkhei area can’t tolerate crimes against innocent women.

She further conveyed that a memorandum demanding justice for all the rape victims and award stringent punishment against the culprits will be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Observing that a stringent form of punishment should be awarded against the rapists and other sexual crime offenders, the protestors opined that the prevailing laws in the country related to sexual crimes need to be amended with more inputs so that such crimes do not recur.

President of Wangkhei Pujah Lampak Women’s Welfare Organisation, Nahakpam (O) Dhanada said that many rape accused go unpunished despite the fact that occurrence of rape and other sexual crimes against women keeps increasing.

Placards inscribed with slogans “Fight for Ashifa”, “No sex without consent”, “Break the silence before it is too late” and “No justice, no peace” were displayed at the protest site.