Many question bio-toilets’ utility

IMPHAL, Mar 11: Many sections have started questioning the utility of bio-toilets purchased at considerable prices at the cost of the State exchequer and installed along Kanglapat Road.

MAHUD Department installed nine bio-toilets along Kanglapat Road between Khoyathong and Raj Bhavan in January these year. However, these toilets are opened only during the Imphal Evening hours while they are kept locked throughout the day.

Even though the bio-toilets were specially procured to cater to lavatory requirements of commuters and general public, they are opened only during Imphal Evening hours which are nowadays attended by very few people.

The mobile bio-toilets developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) were purchased at the rate of Rs 79,305 per piece and it took around two months in transporting them from Belgaum, Karnataka to Imphal, informed a source.

MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar while speaking at the installation function of the bio-toilets stated that these toilets were for the convenience of people who come to Imphal city from different corners of the State.

Now many sections have started questioning the motive and logic of keeping the bio-toilets locked throughout the day and week except during the Imphal Evening hours of Saturdays and Sundays.

Even though the eastern lane of the Kanglapat Road is closed to traffic in front of Raj Bhavan and Khoyathong for the Imphal Evening, only around 10 stalls were seen opened between GM Hall and Khoyathong yesterday. No stalls could be seen between Raj Bhavan and the Kangla Western Gate.

The number of people who came to Imphal Evening yesterday was quite few and sparse and no one was seen using the bio-toilets.

Observing that the bio-toilets are not serving any purpose as they are opened only during the Imphal Evening hours, many quarters have suggested that these toilets should be kept opened throughout the day for the convenience of the general public rather than reserving them only for Imphal Evening visitors. These mobile toilets were at first installed along the eastern lane of Kanglapat Road but they were later shifted to the western lane following complaints about possible leakage of its effluents into Kanglapat.