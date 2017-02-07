Many ‘spurned’ candidates join NPP

IMPHAL, Feb 6: Many candidates who have been lobbying for BJP tickets have joined National People’s Party (NPP) and they have said that parties cannot win election.

Those who have joined NPP include Y Joykumar (Uripok AC), Kh Loken (Wangoi AC), L Jayanta-kumar (Keishamthong AC), Haji Asharaf Ali (Khangabok AC) and some Councillors of Thongkhong Laxmi Nagar Panchayat and Imphal Municipal Corporation.

Felicitation functions were held in honour of the new members at Jiri Parking and Chingmeirong today

Speaking at these functions, NPP State unit president Thangminlien Kip-gen welcomed all the new members and appreciated their trust in the party’s principle and ideology.

It would require support of all the North Eastern States if the key issues of Manipur should be resolved. As such, NPP has a big role to play in resolving the key issues of Manipur. Thangminlien categorically stated that the future of Manipur should be decided by her people.

Former DGP Y Joykumar said that NPP can unite all the North Eastern States.

Kh Loken said that he joined NPP after analysing the existing political situation of Manipur.

Political parties alone cannot win election but it is people’s trust and sympathy which will win elections, he said. Haji Asharaf Ali said that he joined NPP to save Manipur and bring communal harmony in the State.

Meanwhile, a political conference of Kh Loken was held today at Yumnam Huidrom Thiyam Leishangkhong soon after he joined NPP.

NPP State unit president Thangminlien Kipgen, National gen secretary Vivekraj Wangkhem and former Minister L Jayantakumar took part in the conference.

Speaking at the conference, Kh Loken said that neither Congress nor BJP would win absolute majority in the election. In Wangoi AC, neither Congress nor BJP has any base and it is disheartening that family matters are being highlighted in the campaigns, Loken said.