Mao leaders present case to Biren

IMPHAL, Jun 19: A delegation of Mao civil societies comprising of Mao Council, Mao Union, Mao Students Union, Mao Women Welfare Association, KDLBR, etc called on Chief Minister N Biren today.

The Mao delegation specifically highlighted the incident of June 6, 2017 in which trekkers from Manipur were harassed at Dzuko valley. They also mentioned about the encroachment and interference by the southern Angami people in the affairs of Mao villages.

According to a statement, specific instances like interference in the free movement of traffic on NH-2; stoppage of vehicles and forcing them to unload and using their vehicles by southern Angami people and encroachment on the land of Mao people were highlighted by the delegation.

The delegation also mentioned about the non-functioning of the SDO office.

They then suggested to lodge a complaint with the appropriate authorities of the Government of Nagaland as well as Government of India.

They suggested construction of motorable road upto Dzuko Valley in Manipur side and a Composite Check Post at Mao.

Further, the delegates suggested construction of a market shed at Mao for women vendors, construction of a helipad and guest house for tourism purposes and to set up police station near Dzuko Valley.

The Chief Minister patiently listened to the points raised by the delegation and assured them of prompt action.

The CM assured them that the State Government would take up the matter with the Government of Nagaland as well as Government of India in all seriousness so that the rights of Mao people are not infringed upon by anyone.

He also assured that immediate action will be taken to see that the guest house, helipad and approach road of Dzuko Valley are constructed at the earliest.

He further assured that the opening of a police station as well as composite Check post at Mao will be looked into for early action.

For the purpose of identifying the land for the above infrastructural development, a Committee headed by N Kayisii, Minister (TA & Hills), Manipur and comprising L Dikho, Minister (PHED), Manipur, Chief Engineer (RED/PMGSY), Commissioner (Revenue), DC (Senapati), and representatives of civil societies was constituted and the Committee has been asked to submit its report within July 15, 2017 to enable the Government take further appropriate action.