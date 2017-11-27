Mao rolls out red carpet for Chief Minister and team, welcome banner greets N Biren Don’t play politics at the cost of human lives : Chief Minister

Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Nov 26: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that politicians should refrain from playing politics at the cost of human lives because human life is precious.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 3rd Flower Festival cum Manipur 1st Cherry Blossom Festival held at Kayinu village, Mao Gate, Senapati.

Rolling out the red carpet for the Chief Minister and his team a banner was put up at Mao welcoming N Biren with the words, “Warm Welcome to Shri N Biren Singh’ along with pictures of two students who were killed in the 2010 incident, with the words,“We gave our lives for peace; You bring hearts together to heal the wopunds.”

“We follow different religions, cultures, traditions however we are all human beings after all”, he said.

Mentioning the unfortunate incident that happened in 2010 at Mao gate and the previous misunderstandings among different communities in the State, the Chief Minister stated, “We should not let it happen again in future and we should stand united in spite of subscribing different political ideologies and religious doctrines”.

Stating that the new Government has been working with a humane approach, the Chief Minister claimed that the motto of the new Government is ‘give love to others then you will receive love from them’.

The love and affection of the people towards the new Government is tremendous, he added.

He further mentioned that Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has already announced Rs 25,000 crore for the construction of roads and highways expansion in the State.

Construction works are going on in full swing to improve road connectivity in the State, he added.

He appealed to all the people to co-operate and not to create any inconvenience in any development work.

Acknowledging the pains and sufferings of the Mao people in search of market for selling their products, he announced that the Government would construct Mao market at Lamphel market area at the cost of Rs 1-2 crore soon.

He further said that a transit accommodation would be constructed at Mao at the cost of Rs 3 crore for doctors and teachers who are posted in the area.

A new transfer policy would be introduced from January 1, 2018 under which every employee would be posted in hill areas for 2 years on rotational basis.

A water supply scheme to provide safe drinking water to the people of Mao would be constructed soon. And a rain water harvesting scheme would be set up at Mao to address the problem of water scarcity during off season. A total cost of Rs 5 crore would be sanctioned for both the schemes, he added.

Noting the importance of having the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Senapati for smooth administration, the Chief Minister informed that the State Government has earmarked a sum of Rs 64 crore for construction of the office and necessary infrastructure at the earliest.

Stating that the priority of the new Government is to bring inclusive development in the State, Biren pointed out that around 39 MoUs have been signed between the Government and business investors, entrepreneurs etc. in the recently concluded NEDS 2017 held at Imphal.

All the people including those living in the remotest parts of the State will benefit from the MoUs , he claimed.

Acknowledging Makhel as a historic place of the State, the Chief Minister said that the Government would set up a Heritage Centre at Makhel and Rs 1 crore would be sanctioned for it at the initial stage.

Whatever development projects/ schemes announced by the new Government would be implemented at any cost and the Government would work relentlessly towards conversion of the only potato farm of the State located at Mao into an organic farm soon.

Mentioning that the Government is striving for a corruption free and transparent State, he stated that complete transparency would be maintained in all recruitment processes.

He further announced that the Flower Festival cum Manipur Cherry Blossom Festival will be a part of the Manipur Sangai Festival from next year. The Government would construct permanent structures at Kayinu village (Flower Festival Site) after discussions with architects, Mao Council, organisers of Cherry Blossom Festival and Tourism Department.

While delivering presidential address of the function, Minister for PWD, Commerce and Industries and IPR Th Biswajit said that Mao has certain peculiarities with is richness in floriculture, horticulture and agricultural produces . Mao Potato is indeed famous across the State, he added.

“We should realize that our State has so much potential in human resources, natural resources, tourism and now time has come to showcase it to the outside world”, Biswajit said.

Talking about improving communication system in the State, the Minister said that the Bhartia Infra Projects Limited has been entrusted to repair and construct National Highways in the State and the work is going on in full swing. The State Government has already directed Bhartia Infra to complete the said project within 2 years, he added.

Improving road communication is very important towards bringing development in the State. The Government is planning to develop the border areas as cultural and business hubs, he said,

Seeking people’s support and participation in bringing inclusive development in the State, the Minister stressed on the need for proper planning of developmental projects.

If there is peace then there would be prosperity and development in the State, he added

“With the slogan of ‘Go to the Hills’, we are moving towards development and bringing emotional integration in the State and every villages of the State would be electrified by 2018”, Biswajit said.

Minister of Forest and Environment Th Shyamkumar, Minister of Tribal and Hills Affairs N Kayisii, Minister of Art and Culture L Jayantakumar, Minister of Agriculture V Hangkhanlian, Minister of CAF & PD Karam Shyam, Minister of PHED Losii Dikho, Deputy Commissioner of Senapati Athem Muivah, president, Mao Council M Dilli, Director of IBSD Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo, ADC Members etc. attended the function.

The three day long 3rd Flower Festival cum 1st Manipur Cherry Blossom Festival is being organised under the theme ‘Celebrating Nature’s Abundance’ by Mao Flower Growers’ Association and district administration, Senapati in association with the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR), Government of India, Horticulture and Soil Conservation, Government of Manipur, Tourism Department, Trade and Commerce and Public Health Engineering Department, Government of Manipur.

Later, the Chief Minister along with the dignitaries planted cherry trees and then inspected the stalls of the festival.