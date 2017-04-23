Although construction work of Mapithel Dam is now almost complete, the Government’s plan to commission the dam may be postponed due to complaints and protests by the people of villages affected by the project.

Speaking to The Sangai Express today, IFC Minister Letpao Haokip explained that although the construction of the dam has almost finished, there have been many complaints from the people affected by the dam regarding rehabilitation measures.

He pointed out that a high level meeting with the Chief Minister and other officials would be held to finalise a rehabilitation pack- age and the Government would hold a meeting with the affected villagers.

“Only when a viable solution is reached between the Government and the affected people, the dam would be commissioned”, Letpao added.

