Marangching land compensation Court dismisses charges against Tamenglong DC

IMPHAL, Mar 1 : The case which had been disrupting the railway project at Marangjing for the past few months has now finally been settled by the Session Court, Imphal West which held that the compensation paid by the Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong has been rightly done and the claim of the petitioners for review of the award has been dismissed.

A case challenging the award dated March 21, 2017 issued by the District Collector and filed by one Namronlung Gondaimei was dismissed by the Session Court, Imphal West under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, Tamenglong.

The Court observed that the prayer of the petitioner and another person, Meithuanlung Gangmei for referring the matter to the Authority is not entertained and further laid down that there is no fault on the part of the District Collector in awarding the compensation.

Further, the Authority laid down that Meithuanlung Gangmei failed to establish prima-facie evidence over the acquired lands and he also failed to file an application under Section 64 (1) of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013.

With these observations the Court dismissed the matter.

Several allegations have been framed against the District Administration and particularly against Armstrong Pame IAS the DC in this case.

The petitioners, Namronlung Gondamei along with their group leader Guangchalung Gangmei had been leading the agitations and disrupting the completion of the National project within the given timeline.

All the land owners whose lands were affected had been supporting the action of the Government and the railways so that work could be completed without any disturbance.

A few days ago, a few supporters of the petitioners had destroyed a land owner’s house and FIR had even been filed accordingly.

Now that the matter has been finally settled, the District Administration along with the railways will be able to carry out the remaining work without any hindrance, said sources from the District Administration and also complete the Land Acquisition Process in those portions where the compensation process is yet to be completed.