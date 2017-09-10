Chandel: The Maring Uparup Assembly, in its emergency assembly today, boycotted Machi village for breaking the Maring Customary Law, conveyed a press release issued by speaker and secretary of Maring Uparup Assembly.
As per the Maring Judiciary Board verdict of September 7, the Machi village has been boycotted.
Maring Uparup Assembly asserts
Chandel: The Maring Uparup Assembly, in its emergency assembly today, boycotted Machi village for breaking the Maring Customary Law, conveyed a press release issued by speaker and secretary of Maring Uparup Assembly.