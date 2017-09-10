Maring Uparup Assembly asserts

by in Brief News · 0 Comment

Chandel: The Maring Uparup Assembly, in its emergency assembly today, boycotted Machi village for breaking the Maring Customary Law, conveyed a press release issued by speaker and secretary of Maring Uparup Assembly.
As per the Maring Judiciary Board verdict of September 7, the Machi village has been boycotted.


Add Comment