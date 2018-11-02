Maring war dance

IMPHAL, Nov 1 : A one-day workshop cum production programme on “Raal Rhou Chun, (Maring traditional war dance)” organized by Kulbi Shong Shong Tribal Cultural Centre (KSSTCC), in association with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, was held today at Sandang Shenba Maring village, Kangpokpi, reports NNN.

Chairman of Finance Committee, Kangpokpi ADC, ML Dominic Kanshouwa attended as chief guest, North Maring Elder’s Forum K Koshil as guest of honour and Indigenous Minority Organisation Manipur (IMOM) president, MI Medun as president. Giving the keynote address, KSSTCC secretary, Kopui Angphom said that the Marings are well known for their martial art dance-Raal-Rhou-Chun, a traditional war dance. The traditional war dances are classified into many sub categories such as Raal-Rhou-Chun, Lhousha, Tikcha-chun and Chairela-chun or Chairela Lhousha.

These traditional war dances are performed during different occasions. In the same way, Raal-Rhou-Chun was celebrated after a man kills a beast (animal) especially tiger. He celebrates the victory at village traditional altar (Temple). The literal meaning of Raal-Rhou-Chun means Raal (war), Rhou (war tactics or skills) and chum (joyous dancing on victory), Angphom maintained.

He said, the dance is only performed by men with traditional folk music, drum and songs. The dancers hold shields and war weapons which are waved during the dance accompanied by ferocious shouting sound with emotion.

Angphom was disappointed that the Maring traditional war dance practices have been sharply declining in the last five-ten years. Dominic Kanshouwa observed that the workshop provides an opportunity not only to protect the Maring culture and tradition but also a chance to learn and research the customary practices of the Maring community.

He said, “If we fail to timely preserve our culture and tradition, it will go extinct”. He added, “No people from other tribes or communities will come to preserve our culture” and added it is the responsibility of the Maring community to keep alive and preserve their culture and tradition. “Preserving our culture is preserving our identity”, he added.

As part of the workshop, a traditional Raal-Rhou-Chun was performed.