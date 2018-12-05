Mark tabulation goof up DESAM demands report before year ends

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 4: Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has demanded the authority concerned as well as the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) to produce the report of the enquiry, which was supposedly conducted in the mark tabulation scandal which plagued this year’s HSLC Examination, before the end of the year, failing which it warned that the trust in the Board and the Government will be lost and there might be disturbances in the future works as well as examinations conducted by the Board.

A press release issued by the secretary, publicity and propaganda of DESAM narrated that after serious errors in mark tabulation for HSLC Examination 2018 came to light, the issue escalated to great heights even reaching the Education Minister.

As a result, the State Government assured to do the needful and to conduct necessary enquiry into the matter, it conveyed and questioned the current status of the said promised enquiry.

DESAM further asked if the State Government is trying to cover up the incident due to fear of various corruption inside BOSEM getting exposed. It informed that the Education Minister had issued an order for the formation of an enquiry committee and to conduct necessary investigation on July 15 and DESAM and the people waited patiently till now for the authority concerned to do the right thing. However, even after the said committee submitted the report, the authority concerned has decided to keep mum on the issue instead of taking up necessary actions against those who were responsible for the goof up.

Questioning the motive of the Board and the State Government behind the silence, DESAM said that this is a recipe for disaster as the people have completely lost trust in BOSEM and the Government. If education is riddled with corruption, how will the education sector become a free zone in the State, it asked. As such, DESAM demanded the State Government as well as the authority concerned to produce the enquiry report before the public and punish those responsible for spoiling the lives of the students at the earliest. DESAM further urged the authority concerned to bring a definitive solution to the issue before the year ends. On the other hand, the association also demanded the authority concerned to ensure that the textbooks for students of class I to VII which were reviewed by the State Level Curriculum and Syllabus Committee (SLCSC) under SCERT, are supplied on time for the academic session 2019-20. DESAM further urged all the schools and educational institutes which are engaged in supplying items and products which are its own brand to its students to stop the practice at the earliest and demanded the schools to adopt only those textbooks which are prescribed by BOSEM.