Market shed at Tombisana High School compound Speed up construction work : CM

Imphal, Jan 29 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has directed the officials concerned of the State Government to take up necessary steps to expedite construction of market shed at the compound of erstwhile Tombisana High School.

He made the directive during a review meeting of Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD) Department held at the Cabinet Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Stating that construction of the market shed had consumed too much time, he instructed the higher officials of both MAHUD and Public Works Department to do the needful to complete the market shed at the earliest.

In the meeting, MAHUD Director Th Harikumar Singh, Chief Town Planner Y Narmada Devi and other officials of the Department made Power Point presentations.

28,936 beneficiaries of 26 towns of the State have been approved by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (MoHUPA) under Pradhan Mantri Awaj Yojana (Urban). Manipur has 27 towns and Imphal is the only town left for approval. As the first instalment, the Ministry had released Rs 158.09 crore at the rate of Rs 0.60 lakh per beneficiary for 26,348 beneficiaries of 24 towns so far.

Rs 15.53 crore for 2588 beneficiaries of Lilong (Thoubal) and Sekmai towns are likely to be released soon while the expected number of beneficiaries of Imphal is around 17,000.

Out of 26,348 houses, construction of 12,358 houses (47percent) is in progress and that of 471 houses had been completed while 19,011 houses (72 percent) had been geo-tagged at BHUVAN PMAY portal.

Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), works for three approved State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) are going on. For SAAP-I, physical progress of laying of pipes for water supply is about 30 percent while development of BT Park and Indira Park is also almost complete except for extension portion of Indira Park. For SAAP-II and SAAP-III, physical progress of laying of pipes is about 23 percent.

All the 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Moreh Small Town Committee have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF). In the Swachh Survekshan, 2018, Kakching Municipal Council became the cleanest town in North East India while Mayang Imphal Municipal Council was awarded the Best Citizen Feedback prize while Kumbi Municipal Council secured third place. Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the Department is implementing Municipal Solid Waste Management system in the 27 ULBs of Manipur.

The State has a Solid Waste Management Plant at Lamdeng. Waste to Compost unit is fully functional since November, 2016 while the Waste to Energy Plant on PPP model will be completed very soon.

146 publicly accessible toilets had been updated on Google Map. The first instalment of the Central Share of the Smart City project had already been released.

MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Secretary (MAHUD) M Joy and other high ranking officials of MAHUD Department were also present at the meeting.