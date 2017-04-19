Marriage and divorce in Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak (TRC)

Dr Buddha Kamei

From previous issue

In the ceremony, the groom and bride are made to sit on a bed placing their right legs on the Laogai which is on a plantain leaf. At the end of the recitation, the priest holds up the cock high and strangles its neck to death. The legs of the victim are carefully examined in search of good signs. The omen is read as: If the right leg is over the left, it is assumed as good and the couple will be blessed with a male child and long life. This position is locally known as Jat Longdai. If the left is over the right, it is also treated well and the couple will be blessed with a female child. This position is called Chagan Longdai. But, both the legs stop down lifelessly, it is considered as a bad omen. Holy wine is also offered to God for wellbeing of the couple in the days to come. It is a compulsory ceremony. Without this, the relationship is considered invalid. Anyone can make an inquiry and interference it. After this performance, they are recognized as husband and wife. Hence, after observing the above facts, it may be stated that marriage in Zeliangrong society is a religious sacrament.

In TRC, a widower is not authorize to have any post of dormitories such as Khangchu, boy’s dormitory and Luchu, girl’s dormitory. He is also not permitted to perform religious rites and ceremonies like the performance of Mhairakmei, an act of marriage and Najum Gaimei and Nashan Kanmei, birth ceremony etc. in the belief that if he does so, the couple and the child may have the same fate in future. The feast of charity like Maku Banru and construction of extra ordinary cultural house locally known as Tarangkai are allowed to host only by the living couple because they are expected to perform the rites and ceremonies jointly in such functions. Moreover a widower is prohibited to act as Nouthanpou meaning negotiator of a marriage.

Marriageable age:

In TRC, marriage is regarded as one of the important events in the life cycle of an individual. It is a necessity and duty for every man to get married to continue the society although he is expected to follow the certain norms of the society. It is an important characteristic that women are expected to be virgins before marriage (Vashum, 2000:14). Procreation of children without social and religious sanction of a marriage is scowled (Mair, 1984:83). At any age varying with climate and race and stretching from about the ninth to the fifteen year, the child enters upon the age of puberty (Malinowski, 1960:59). Among the followers of TRC, the ages of fourteen and fifteen years are very important. At the age of fourteen years for girls and fifteen years for boys, both the boys and girls come out of babyhood. At this age, they usually sit near the elders and learn from them the way to become fatherhood and motherhood. J.P. Mills says, unless physically deformed or an imbecile every Naga marries (1980:205). Generally, a boy marries between eighteen and twenty five and a girl between fifteen and twenty one (Kabui, 2008:251). The age of boy is higher because he is expected to have source of income before he marries (Singh, 1961:7). In ancient times, the hair of the unmarried girls was often kept short quite close to the head but it was permitted to grow its natural length only after their marriage (Brown, 2001:23). The style of coiffure is a symbol of identification between a girl and a married woman.

Marriage rules:

There are definite rules regulating whom the members of the community may and may not marry. They strictly follow clan exogamy; that is a man must have his spouse outside his own clan. Endogamy, marrying within the tribe is the rule. But, nowadays they are encouraged to have wife from outside the tribe. They are divided into four exogamous clans namely; Kamei, Golmei, Gangmei and Longmei (Das 1985:35). Marriage between parent and child, brother and sister is strictly prohibited. “Each clan is an exogamous unit and a man cannot marry a woman if she belongs to the same clan. A man cannot marry his father’s brother’s daughter or mother’s sister’s daughter because parallel cousins are regarded as taboo and marriage with any of them is unthinkable. However, marriage with mother’s brother’s daughter is allowed and preferred. When the parents of a boy are in search of a bride for their son, boy’s mother will first ask for the hands of her brother’s daughter if any, better before looking for other girls. It is also obligatory on the part of a man to offer his daughter in marriage to the son of his sister. Marriage with father’s sister’s daughter is not permissible (Singh, 1961:8).” Like Meithei, they are not permitted to marry people of their own kin and to violate this rule, it is taboo (Hodson, 1975:75). There is no evidence of any linked marriage among the Zeliangrong: “a man with his wife’s brother’s daughter, a woman with her husband’s sister’s son; a man with his sister’s daughter and a woman with her brother’s son” (Das, 1985:37). The society prohibits such oblique marriages.

Marriage constitutes the most important of the transitions from one social category to another, because one of the spouses it involves a change of family, clan, village or tribe and sometimes newly married couple even establish residence in a new house (Gennep, 1960: 116). In Zeliangrong society, a girl after her marriage leaves her natal family (Murdrock, 1960:16) and undertakes womanhood by changing her clan to that of the husband. According to Fustel De Coulanges (1874:59), for a girl a marriage has been for her a second birth; she is henceforth the daughter of her husband. A girl after marriage normally shifts to her husband’s residence bringing with her resource of knowledge and experience (Stewart and Strathern, 1999:347). In the real sense of the term Noushonmei is the change of family and clan name of the woman to that of her husband (Chandrasing, 1972: 38). She will worship the ancestors of her husband’s family not those of her own parents (Baily and Peoples, 1999: 110).

Forms of marriage:

Monogamy, the union of one man and one woman, is the common form of marriage in TRC. Polygamy though not prohibited, is a very rare case and concubinage is not at all, tolerated (Sanajaoba, 1995: 400). Polyandry is totally absent. Child marriage is not existed and adult marriage is the rule. The types of marriage that prevail in TRC are (a) arranged marriage (Khamthan Noushon) and (f) Elopement (Saam Taunmei)(Kamei, 2004:257).

Arrange marriage:

Arranged marriage is regarded to be the best form of marriage in the society. There are two types of arranged marriage namely; (i) Tuna Noushon (girl marriage) and (ii) Luchi Noushon (woman marriage). The main processes of the arranged marriage are:(i) Lakpuilamkeo Keomei (opening by womenfolk); (ii) Nouthanmei Khatni Noutimei (proposal for marriage and bride giving day) (To be contd)

