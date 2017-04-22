Marriage and divorce in Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak (TRC)

Dr Buddha Kamei

Consequently, the girl is not permitted to visit to her natal home as she is separated herself from her family and changed her clan to that of the boy without the consent of her parents. This is called Khamei. This creates an embitter relations between the two families. Elopement marriage is later neutralized by observing a ceremony called Dui Louduk Mhairak. It is performed at the residence of the bride. Here, the bride-price is not yet involved. The groom’s family will pay the bride-price after some years say when the couple has their children. After Dui Louduk Mhairak, the two families are permitted by to visit each other families.

Prohibited marriage:

Inter-clan marriage is called Tampui Tampu Noukao. It is a taboo called Nuhmei and strictly prohibited in TRC. If a man acts against this social and moral code of conduct, the Pei of the village will impose fine called Goiton upon the family of the man. The family has to pay to the Pei a pig, one Jar of wine as Goiton for breaking the rule and a cock for calling the paddy since they believe that the whole village will have poor crops because of the tabooed marriage (Smith, 2002:56). The pig is killed and roasted and distributed a small piece of meat to every household of the village as a note that any person who breaks the existing social prohibition will meet the same fate. No Mhairakmei is observed for the taboo marriage. There is no payment of bride-price and no fine is imposed at the time of divorce since they belong to the same clan. At the time of death of the woman also, no Theigui (it is a custom of the parents/brother of the woman to offer a bird or an animal for the deceased sister as a mark of respect) is required to offer. Both the spouses are prohibited from participating in all the scio-religious functions of the village throughout their married life. It is believed that such couple is disliked by lightening and wild animals. As a precaution to protect them from lightening, they always keep a piece of iron under their pillows. It is believed that iron symbolizes the holiness of Tingkao Ragwang, the Supreme deity.

To neutralize the tabooed marriage, a purification rite called Mhaikhoumei is performed in which clothes of the couple are burnt at the western gate of the village called Neikeilou Rang. It is done by the members of Pei. Another tabooed form of marriage is known as Tankhi, which is to the daughter of his father’s sister. Such mates are compelled for division otherwise expulsion from the village is inevitable. After cleansing the village, a ritual called Napkaomei, calling the paddy is performed in which a cock is offered to the Supreme God for good harvest in the year. It is carried out by village chief who acts as priest.

Remarriage of widow/widower:

Widower or widow remarriage is allowed in the society without any loss of respect or social stigma in actual practice (Smith, 2002: 56).

Divorce:

Noumumei means divorce; it is the complete division of a marriage tie and that permits remarriage. William j. Goode (1965: 92) writes, divorce may be seen as a personal misfortune for one or both spouses in any society, but it must also be viewed as a social invention, one type of escape valve for the inevitable tensions of marriage itself. In every society divorce takes place although the prevailing rules or social norms discourage it. In Zeliangrong society also, divorce is permitted by custom but it is very rare. Bareness, adultery on the part of the woman and maltreatment toward the woman, biological defects like impotency on the husband are assumed main causes which may lead to the division of the mates. The procedure of divorce is that, the Pei, village council is convened and it is done on the initiation of the man or woman who wants to get divorce by giving a Jar of wine to the Peikai, house of Pei. The elders of Pei will try to reconcile them. At last, there is no hope of reconciliation between the two; the initiator will get divorce from his or her partner. If the husband introduces a divorce, he has to pay Mhasi, a buffalo, a big brass vessel, and a laogai to the wife and it is sought by the wife, she has to return the bride-price to the husband. The woman along with the buffalo, a laogai and a brass vessel will be sent to her parental house escorted by the members of Pei. After divorce, children are supposed to remain with the father. The young and nursing one can stay with the mother until the child can eat solid food. When the father wants to take the child back; he is required to pay a buffalo which is supposed to compensate for the cost of bringing up the child. This is locally called Nagongjang. In TRC, a divorced wife and husband are permitted to remarry only after a purification ritual called Charungchuk. This ritual is performed at the residence of the husband in which a priest purifies the couple offering a black colour fowl or dog to God with relevant hymns. The omen is read by observing the legs or spleen of the victim. They are further consecrated by contacting a slice of the mixture of Gah, turmeric, leaves of Kah plant, Ngeinem, a kind of thatch grass and blood of the victim.

Conclusion:

In TRC, a girl on her marriage leaves her parental house and lives in the house of her husband bringing all her resources. Thereafter, she becomes the essential member of her husband’s family. This establishes firmly the right of the husband and the paternal authority. Divorce is allowed but it should not be encouraged.

