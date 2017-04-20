Marriage and divorce in TRC

Dr Buddha Kamei

From previous issue

(iii) Manthing Lemmei and Nouman Manmei (settlement and payment of the bride price) and (iv) Noushonmei (wedding ceremony) (Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak, 2002:8-9).

Lakpuilamkeo Keomei:

Generally, in arranged marriage, initiative is taken by the boy’s parents. The first duty of the parents of the boy is to trace the clan of the intended bride to ensure that they are not from the same clan because marriage within the same clan or with blood relation is a dreaded taboo. It is getting confirmed that they are not from the same clan only then; the parents of the boy will start to act under the customs of the society. Formally, the proposal will come from the boy’s family. If both the boy and girl are from the same village, the necessary formalities are quite relaxed. But, if the girl belongs to other village, the necessary procedure is that some respected elderly women of the boy’s village will go to the girl’s house taking with them a Laogai and a jar of wine. The women on behalf of the boy’s family will talk to the girl’s parents asking the hand of their daughter for the boy. They will offer the wine to the girl’s parents. In the meantime, one of them will keep the Laogai on the bed of the girl’s parents or anywhere inside the house which can be seen easily by the girl’s parents. This act symbolizes that the girl is being proposed. This process is known as Lakpuilamkeo Keomei.

If the girl’s parents are not willing to accept the proposal, it is a custom to return the Laogai to the boy’s family. If it is suitable for the girl, the same will not return. If the Laogai is not return, it means the proposal is accepted then; the boy’s family will continue the process of engagement. In this connection, two respected elderly men having living wives of the village are selected by the boy’s family as Nouthanpous, meaning negotiators. They will act as go between until the marriage is solemnized. The ancient Chinese saying: “Without clouds in the sky, there is no rain and without go between there is no marriage” (Freedman, 1979:262).

Nouthan Kaibang Thammei:

If the girl belongs to other village, a house in the girl village is required to be engaged to have a short break of the Nouthanpous before they enter the girl’s house. Usually, a relative/friend’s house will be made by the boy’s family for this purpose. This is called Nouthan Kaibang Thammei. After the successful marriage, the owner of the house will be paid in kind or cash by the boy’s parents for giving shelter to the Nouthanpous. (To be contd)

