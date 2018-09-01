Martyrs’ Memorial inaugurated at CCpur Unity call marks Tribal Unity Day observation

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Aug 31: The Tribal Martyrs’ Memorial constructed by the JAC-AATB at the Tribal Martyrs’ Memorial Park has been inaugurated by the president of Zo Re-unification Organisation (ZORO) as part of the Tribal Unity Day observed by the JAC-AATB as it sought to immortalise the day when the tribal community of the State rose as one against the ‘3 anti-tribal Bills’ four years ago.

R Sangkawia, president ZORO GHQ unveiled the Tribal Martyrs memorial that bears the statues of the nine ‘tribal martyrs’ with the words ‘May Our Last Walk Be Your First Step’ inscribed in golden at the base, during the event while JAC-AATB convenor H Mangchinkhup inaugurated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) memorial.

Five other tribe leaders also inaugurated several sections of the memorial while selected gunmen paid a befitting traditional gun salute to the late ‘martyrs’ who made the supreme sacrifices for their people.

Delivering the keynote address, JAC convenor H Mangchinkhup said today’s inauguration is just for the memorial section with works for the memorial park still far from over. The memorial as well as the park is undertaken as part of the fulfilment of the MoU the JAC-AATB had inked with the Government on May 10, 2017.

He recalled the terms of the MoU and asserted that today is not a day of mourning but a day of victory for the tribal people as the State Government has already withdrawn the remaining two Bills that were not rejected by the President as well. Separate administration for the tribal people, and co-operation for the tripartite talks with SoO groups are other pertinent points included in the MoU and the Government is expected to realise them eventually, he said.

Mangchinkhup also urged the public to stand united against all odds, as there are still miles to walk before the ultimate goal of having a separate system of administration wherein the tribals will and can govern and decide for themselves is attained. “We have stood united, and that was clearly heard by the Government at Delhi and at Imphal and we need to maintain that pace of unity to further attain our long cherished dream,” he added

R Sangkawia while addressing the memorial event recalled the past mistakes that eventually led the Zo descendants being separated by State and international boundaries but at the same time called for restoring the privilege of being under a single administration. This was the dream and vision of ZORO and time will come when that vision sees the light of day and take the entire Zo descendants who are close of 65 lakhs to no less than the 10 richest countries in the world, he said.

Hordes of social and political leaders towering close to 30 from the neighbouring State of Mizoram attended the event to reiterate the call for the unity of all Zo descendants as well as the need for them to remain under a single administrative unit.

Families and relatives of the ‘martyrs’, Ministers and MLAs beside tribe leaders, student bodies, philanthropic organisation leaders, along with the public paid floral tributes to the fallen ‘martyrs.’