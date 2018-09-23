Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz unveiled

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 22: New updated Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was unveiled today with the existing variants of NEXA ––Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha at NEXA Chingmeirong Eastern Motor showroom.

The unveiling function of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was opened by CEO of NEXA Chingmeirong, Sinam Rohit with the first customers.

The elegant premium car is powered by new K15 petrol engine after replacing the pre-facelift K14 engine and the new engine is rated at 105PS and 138Nm compared to the 93 PS and 130 NM offered by the pre-facelift version.

The new sedan is coupled with Suzuki’s fuel saving SHVS mild hybrid tech, boasting fuel efficiency of 21.56 Kmpl and the efficiency of the Ciaz automatic has also gone up to 20.28 Kmpl from 19.12 Kmpl.

The facelift of new version adds ESP (Electronic Stability Programme), traction control and hill start assist to the sedan’s start safety kit. New auto LED projector headlamp with daytime running LEDs and LED fog lamps will be on offer with the Zeta and top specs Alpha variant and the LED fog lamps are offered for the first time with the updated Ciaz.

Audio system with Bluetooth phone integration and steering mounted controls will be standard across the line up, starting from the base Sigma variant. Other features like 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. auto climate control, leather upholstery and auto dimming IRVM will be carried over.

The new Ciaz line up witj metallic magma gray, pearl midnight black, nexa blur, pearl sangria red, pearl metallic dignity brown, metallic premium silver and pearl snow white. The ex-showroom price of the new sedan range from Rs, 8, 43,585 to Rs 11,22,264.