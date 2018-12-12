Mary Kom honoured with Meethoileima title Road named after ace boxer, Rs 10 lakh handed over

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Dec 11 : Six times world boxing champion MC Mary Kom has been honoured with the title Meethoileima at a formal felicitation function held today at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh who graced the function as chief guest officially conferred the title Meethoileima to the ace boxer before handing over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

She was also adorned with the attires particularly worn by queens including head gear (Kajenglei), wrapper (phanek mapan naibi), belt (khwangchet) and chadar (apaba inna-phi).

Honouring her unparalleled achievement in the field of boxing, the crowd gathered at the felicitation function gave a standing ovation to the six times gold medallist.

The Chief Minister declared that the road leading to Games Village from Imphal West DC office will be named as MC Mary Kom Road.

Biren said that the titles and costumes were not related with any community of the State. It is purely in honour of Mary Kom’s outstanding achievement in boxing.

The Government talked and consulted with intellectuals before taking the Cabinet decision on Meethoileima title and the attires. The idea is based on the traditional practice of honouring warriors after they had won wars/battles.

It is matter of pride that Mary Kom is a daughter of Manipur. People of Manipur will continue to shower their love and support for Mary Kom in her efforts for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he added.

N Biren announced that foundation stone for an astro turf football ground would be laid at Langjing on December 17 which would be constructed at the cost of Rs 10.14 crore.

Moreover, flood lighting systems would be installed at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium as well as the Hockey stadium at the cost of Rs 20.28 crore and Rs 15.03 crore respectively, he announced.

The Chief Minister also expressed serious concern over the declining number of Manipuri players in the National hockey team and advised sports players to adhere to strict discipline and practice intensively so as to excel in their respective fields.

Biren also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating Mary Kom as a Member of Rajya Sabha and for choosing Manipur to establish the lone Sports University in the country.

Speaking as functional president, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip said that all the people of Manipur support Mary Kom.

“Our support is to the extent that we all fight while Mary Kom fights in the ring. We put up our arms when she puts up her arms”, he continued.

MC Mary Kom said that in spite of her skill and practice in boxing, she would not have achieved much in her career without people’s support.

Advising players, she stated that during training session for any kind of championship, she used to give 100 % concentration.

“Practice regularly, dream for big achievements in your respective fields, keep discipline, have determination and give best efforts”, she added.

Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh and Cabinet Ministers Th Biswajit Singh, L Jayantakumar Singh, Karam Shyam, N Kayisii and V Hangkhanlian too attended the felicitation function as guests of honour.

MLAs, officials of Youth Affairs and Sports Department, players and sports lovers also attended the programme.

It may be mentioned that MC mary Kom is the first woman boxer to have won the World Boxing Championship six times.