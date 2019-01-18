Mass casual leave paints Sectt deserted

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 17 : The Manipur Secretariat wore a deserted look today and yesterday as employees took mass casual leave for the two days against the State Government’s failure to fulfil their charter of demands.

Ahead of the mass casual leave agitation, the Chief Secretary invited the Manipur Secretariat Services Association (MSSA) to a meeting on January 15 but the scheduled meeting could not materialise as no MSSA representatives came for the meeting.

Some of the demands of MSSA are release of due 11 per cent DA, entitlement of productivity linked bonus to Secretariat employees, filling up of vacant posts which should be filled up through promotion, renaming the posts of Office Assistant and Senior Office Assistant as Secretariat Assistant and Senior Secretariat Assistant, adoption of Rs 1900 as grade pay for Grade IV employees and adoption of Rs 4600 and Rs 4800 as grade pays for ASO and SO respectively. On account of the mass casual leave agitation, attendance at the Secretariat was very low today and same was the case yesterday too.

Even though some officers came to their Secretariat offices, many of them went back early as other employees did not come.

Notably, there are more than 800 employees of different ranks in the Secretariat South Block and the North Block.

Although some of the employees of other departments utilised at the Secretariat attended their offices, they were not in a position to run their respective offices.

Taking strong exception to the Government’s failure to address their long pending demands, the MSSA has already declared that the two-days mass casual leave would be followed by indefinite cease work strike from January 23.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Employees Association held an emergency executive committee meeting yesterday and it resolved to extend unstinted support to any agitation launched by the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO, MSSA and MGSF in pursuit of the 7th Pay and due DA.