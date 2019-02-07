Mass public protest starts against CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 6: Mass public road protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 under the aegis of Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 (MANPAC) began at Tiddim road and Uripok Kangchup road today.

Volunteers of MANPAC began their protest demonstration at Sega Road Dhobi Machu Leirak, along Tiddim road, at around 12.30 pm today and the people of the surrounding areas eventually joined the protest as well.

The protest eventually spread to Konjeng Hazari Leikai, Takhellambam Leikai and Kwakeithel as well as Ghari in time. A sit in protest was also held at Keishampat Thiyam Leirak.

In view of the mass protest, Imphal West district police took up necessary security measures at the said areas.

On the other hand, the mass protest resulted in huge traffic jams in many places as only one lane of the road was accessible. The locality roads were also jam packed with vehicles due to the protest.

Speaking to media persons at Dhobi Machu Leirak Machin during the protest, MANPAC convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar said that the protest will go on until and unless the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 is completely withdrawn.

He continued that similar mass protest will be launched along the National Highways as well as in other districts of the State tomorrow.

He then conveyed that the original plan was to block the roads completely but only a lane was blocked considering the inconveniences it will cause to the commuters and general public, and added that many more agitation are in the pipeline.

Later, at around 4.30 pm, the protesters at Dhobi Machu Leirak Machin began marching towards Kwakeithel shouting various slogans against the CAB. The said protesters gathered more people from Kwakeithel and then began marching back to Dhobi Machu Leirak Machin. However, police intervened and prevented the protesters from marching further leading to some heated arguments.

Then, at around 5.10 pm, police began firing tear gas and mock bomb to disperse the protesters.

On the other hand, people also staged a protest along Uripok-Kangchup road, starting from BT Overbridge to RIMS canteen road. Similar protest was also organised at Lamboikhongnangkhong. The protests resulted in heavy traffic jam along the Uripok-Kangchup road. Similar road protest against CAB was also organised at Hafiz Hatta oil pump.