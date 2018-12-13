Mass Rally, race mark Nupi Lan observance

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Dec 12: A large number of Manipuri women and women organization leaders from different States of the country participated in a mass rally which was organized by All Manipur Nupi Marup (AMNM) on the occasion of the 79th Nupi Lan observation today.

The rally began from Khwairamband women market and concluded at Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy.

On the other hand, the 27th State level Nupi Lan Memorial race with chairperson of the organising committee of the race, Gangmei Sana flagging off the race at Nupi Lan Memorial complex. The race concluded at Singjamei super market.

The women who took part in the rally, offered floral tributes to the Martyrs’ column at JN Dance Academy hall.

A public gathering was also held as a part of the event and numerous women leaders spoke about Nupi Lan and the role of women in the society as well as women empowerment.

Annie Raja (General Secretary, National Federation of Indian Women, NFIW), S Sorojini, M Sakhi Devi, L Mema Devi, M Kadambini Devi, Th Bhanu Devi, T Ibemhal Devi, Rose Mercy and Janoo Begum attend the event as the presidium members.

It may be mentioned that Manipuri women fought against British imperialism since 1904, which was recorded in the history of Manipur as the First Women’s War in Manipur (Nupi Lan of Manipur).

Thousands of women came out against the order of the British Government to send all the males of Manipur to Burma to collect timber.

The women of Manipur rose again on December 11 and 12, 1939, due to the artificial scarcity of rice caused by export of rice from Manipur.

As a part of the 79th Nupi Lan observation, two brave women from Sega Road Thouda Bhabok Leikai, who also took part in the Nupi Lan, were remembered in a simple ceremony today.

The event was organised by Chaokhat Thourang Kanglup (CTK) at its office at Sega Road Thouda Bhabok Leikai today in collaboration with Apunba Nupi Lup, and the participants paid floral tributes in honour of Hamom (N) Takhellambam (O) Chaobiton and Langpoklakpam Leibaklei.

Speaking at the event, CTK secretary Naorem Tomba said that initially they did not realise that two women from the area took part in the Nupi Lan.

But after coming to know about the facts from experts and historians, the two associations started organising the event in honour of the two brave women, Tomba added.

On the other hand, CTK member Takhellambam Irabot informed that five women from various leikais of Sega road took part in the Nupi Lan and expressed disappointment that the authority concerned failed to recognise the said brave women.