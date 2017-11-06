Mass rally for Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary kicks off

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 5 : A “Mass Rally” from Teinem, 19 kms west of Ukhrul Hqs, today marked the beginning of the promotional event of the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary observation.

The mass rally under the theme, “Strong North East, Strong India” sponsored by Drda, Ukhrul and SBM, Ukhrul, kicked off this morning after morning Church service led by Rinshang Pheiray, District Swachh Consultant, Ukhrul, 12 members of TNFC team from Ukhrul.

Teinem village chairman along with women, youth leaders, Pastors of the region and village elders took part in the rally showing their support.

Rally team leader Rinshang Pheiray on behalf of his team expressed gratitude and appreciation to the people of Teinem for their support.

The marathon for the centenary observation will run across the globe including the US, South Korea, Singapore, Bangkok and China. Run for the centenary observation will take place in metropolitan cities of India including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa and some States of North East India.

A run will also take place in Imphal on November 18 which will start from TBCI and proceed to Kangla to promote the centenary programme far and wide. And a grand marathon will culminate at Ukhrul town after running through several villages of Ukhrul district, said a statement issued today.