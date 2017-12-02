IMPHAL, Dec 1: In view of the representations made both verbally and in writing for extension of last date for submission of application forms under Scheduled Caste Pre and Post-Matric Scholarships, 2017-18, Directorate of Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes has informed all the concerned that the last date for form submission has been extended up to December 26. The Directorate, in a press release directed all the concerned to submit the application forms within the extended time period without fail. Other things remained unchanged as notified earlier. For further information, one may contact the Scheme Officer during office hours, it added.