May Day observed

Tbl: World Labour Day (May day) was organised by Thoubal Municipal Council at the Council’s complex yesterday.

Thoubal Municipal Council Chairperson Th Shyamo and Vice Chairperson Ak Sanatomba attended as dignitaries.

Kakching : State Bank of India Staff Association (SBISA), NE Circle Manipur Region organised May Day (Shinmeesing gi Numit) at the residence of SBI Special Assistant Ningthoujam Budha Singh’s residence in Kakching Wairi Ningthoujam Leikai today.

The 13th observation of May Day was attended by SBISA, NE Circle former VP Comrade Th Rohinikumar as chief guest while organising committee president Comrade Kh Lukhoi Singh presided the event.

The gathering also commemorated the hardworking and diligent employees of SBISA. Later, simple gifts were presented to retd comrades of SBISA.

Jiribam : All Jiribam Thoumee Marup organised May Day at Champanagar community hall, Jiribam district yesterday in which social worker Moirangthem Gopal, All Jiribam Thoumee marup president Thoudam Bokul and Ng Ebunghal as dignitaries.