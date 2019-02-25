MBC banquet

IMPHAL, Feb 24: A thanksgiving banquet was held at MBC Centre Church Imphal yesterday as an expression of gratitude and appreciation to the people and well-wishers for the growth and progress of the Church and also to bid farewell to Pastor Simon Raomai who will be leaving MBC Central Church as 10 years of service as the Pastor of the Church.

The event was attended by many prominent guests including ex Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, MLA DD Thasii, MLA DK Korungthang, former Deputy Speaker MK Preshaw, former Parliamentary Secretary Victor Keishing, bureaucrats, general secretary MBC Rev Dr W Konghar, Baptist leaders and commited Church members.