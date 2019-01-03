MBC celebrates New Year

IMPHAL, Jan 2 : Manipur Baptist Convention Centre Church (MBCCC) Pastor, Rev L Simon Roamai has wished the people of Manipur a Happy New Year during a New Year event held at the Church premises, yesterday.

Saying that many untoward incidents have occurred in the last year in the State, which is quite unfortunate, Simon Roamai prayed for harmonious relationship among different communities residing in the State and also prayed for prosperity and development of the State with the arrival of the New Year 2019.

During the event conducted as part of the New Year celebration, members of MBCCC prayed to Lord Jesus for his divine blessing.