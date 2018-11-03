MBC silver jubilee

IMPHAL, Nov 2: The Men Society of the Manipur Baptist Convention Centre Church, Imphal is celebrating its silver jubilee on November 4 at the Church.

The silver jubilee will be celebrated under the theme ‘Journey of Faith’ with Rev Vumthang Sitlhou, former general secretary MBC and Rev James Dhale, former Pastor MBC Centre Church Imphal as speakers. The Celebration Committee is inviting all former Men Society pioneers, leaders and members to attend the celebration which will start from 7 am of November 4, said a statement issued by Rev L Simon Raomai, Pastor MBCCC, Imphal today.