MCA to conduct cricket trial selection

IMPHAL, Dec 26 : Manipur Cricket Association has notified that the association will recruit players from across the State to form cricket teams. The association is inviting interested players to participate in the trial selection programme to be held from December 28 to 30.

The teams to be formed according to the association are under 16- girls’ team and under 23- boys’ and girls’ teams. Interested players may submit thier original birth certificates, PAN card, Aadhar card, previous 3 years’ mark-sheets (under 16 category), blood group certificate, bank account details along with two passport size photographs before December 28, said the association.

Detailed information can be had from the office of the MCA, said a press release issued by the the association.