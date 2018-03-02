MCA Elite Cricket Tournament Arpit Garg helps THAU secure 53 run victory

IMPHAL, Mar 1 : Arpit Garg scored 88 runs and dismissed two crucial wickets to give THAU, Thangmeiband a 53 run victory against YWC, Langthabal in a Group A league match of the ongoing 4th MCA W Prahlada and W Ramananda Elite Tournament 2018 today at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam.

THAU who won the toss and elected to bat first racked up a total of 217 runs for 7 in 40 overs.

Arpit took off the inning to a bright start registering the highest 88 runs facing 101 balls for his team. Sanjit was the second highest scorer making 29 runs off 29 balls while Tenyson and Chitaranjan added another 43 runs to set the target of 218 runs.

Bishwas and Kishan of YWC worked hard to register 2 wickets each in their names offering 25 runs each at the same time. Priyobarta and Johnson also picked one wicket each in this inning.

In reply, YWC could gather only 164 runs for the loss of all wickets in 35.4 overs.

Prafulomani look promising as he pulled off a superb 101 runs in 82 balls but the following orders lacked spirit and patience wasting a chaseable target today. Subhashchandra and Prasanta scored 19 and 10 runs to make it 164 at the end.

Tenyson and Chitaranjan of THAU were at their best form today dismissing 3 wickets each while also maintaining a perfect economy. Arpit Garg took one wickets in 7 overs he was allotted while Pritam claimed a single giving 21 runs in 8 overs.

Arpit Garg was named man of the match for his contribution of 88 runs and two-wicket haul.

The tournament will resume after Holy Festival.