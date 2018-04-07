MCA Plate tournament Saurabh guides PSC to huge 137 run victory, IBSA beat TCMDC by 55 runs

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 6 : PSC, Khuyathong and IBSA, Yumnam Leikai enjoyed huge wins against their rivals in today’s league matches of the 4th MCA Plate Tournament being organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Langthabal Public Ground and Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangshangbam.

In the Group C league match staged today at Luwangsangbam, PSC rode on Saurabh’s century and superb bowling feat to post a mammoth win against Eastern Sporting Union (ESU), Wangkhei.

Electing to bat first, PSC made a solid start with Saurabh scoring the 111 runs off 104 balls while Banguraj who was sharing the crease with him gathered another 21 runs in 31 balls before going out. Vicky then led the batting front for a while and posted 31 runs in 39 balls before Rakesh contributed another 19 runs to make it a total of 250 runs in 35 overs losing 5 wickets.

Rajiv of ESU who bowled 7 wickets was able to claim two wickets while Mehul, Bobby and Chitaranjan picked up one wicket each.

Lacklustre ESU slumped to just 113 runs in 28.2 overs for all wickets down in the chase as their batsmen could not face the fine bowling performances of the Khuyathong side.

Mehul gathered the highest of 33 runs while Herojit struck another 20 runs. Shiva and Rajeev also gathered 12 runs each in this chase which fell short by huge margin.

Star of the day, Saurabh picked up 3 of the crucial wickets in 7 overs while Bungoraj and Rakesh downed two wickets each. Prasantajit also claimed one wicket in 3 overs he bowled to give his team a huge 137 run victory.

Saurabh was named man of the match for his contribution of 111 runs and 3 wicket haul.

In a Group D league match staged at Langthabal Public Ground, IBSA, Yumnam Leikai crushed TCMDC, Thongju by a huge 55 runs riding on a brilliant batting performance from Shiv who scored 70 runs of 47 balls and superb bowling from Manoj who claimed 5 wickets in 5.4 overs.

Asked to bat first, IBSA batsmen Shiv seized the opportunity and punished TCMDC bowlers scoring 70 (47) while Sarat 30 (27) and Swapnil 9 (11) made valuable contribution as they amassed 153/10 in 27 overs.

TCMDC bowler Tuljit took 3 wickets while Nganthoi registered 2 wickets in his name. Bablu, Seiteendra and Sanaton also dismissed 1 wicket each.

In reply, TCMDC had a shaky start where Dhana 31 (22) tried to steer his team out of trouble but none of the remaining batsmen including Priyo 16 (11), Bablu 15 (10) and Seiteendra 12 (20) gave company to him and fell cheaply as the team crumbled at 98 runs in 18.4 overs.

Manoj, 5 wickets in 4 overs, was the pick of the bowlers for IBSA as he destroyed the batting line up of the opponent batsmen while Shiv (3) and Swapnil (2) also contributed in unsettling the opponent batsmen.

Shiv was declared man of the match for his brisk 70 (47) and 3 wicket haul.

NAPSA will take on CDC tomorrow at Langthabal Public Ground.