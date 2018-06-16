MCA signs MoU with Megacon Communication Private Ltd

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 15 : In a motive to promote the game of Cricket in the State, Rajkumar Imo Singh, MLA Sagolband AC who is also the president of Manipur Cricket Association, on behalf of the association signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mr Rajeev Kumar, Executive Director of Megacon Communication Private Limited (MCPL) which is a professional sports management company in a simple ceremony held at the residence of the former at 11 am today.

The major thrust of the MoU is to promote the game of cricket in Manipur, said a press release issued by Manipur Cricket Association (MCA). It also aims at organising ” Manipur Premiere League (MPL)” in October/ November in line with T20 Cricket Format with the motive of elevating the standard of cricket in the State which will help in nurturing and tapping new talents. The league is expected to have 6 teams on franchises model to encourage private and corporate companies to take financial interest in the game. The MoU sought to strengthen cooperation in overall execution, logistic and operation for the successful organisation of the aforementioned tournament. The MoU also contains detailed framework for mutual cooperation on a long term basis between the two parties.

Chongtham Chaoba, vice president of MCA; Rajan Jain, director, MCPL also witnessed the signing of the MoU. The ceremony was also attended by Naorem Umakanta Singh, Legal Advisor, MCA; Singam Priyananda Singh, honorary secretary, MCA; Laithangbam Binoy Singh, honorary joint secretary, MCA and Peter Kshetrimayum, honorary treasurer, MCA.