MCDA protests

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 8: Manipur Chemists and Druggists Association (MCDA) affiliated to the All India Organisation Of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD), staged a sit in protest at Wahengbam Leikai parking today, demanding the Government to put an immediate stop to illegal on-line sale of medicine in the interest of public health.

Speaking to media persons, president of MCDA, Rajkumar Rakesh Singh said that there are many cases pending in various High Courts and explained that the main demand of AIOCD is to ban E pharmacy illegal business operation by on-line players.

He explained that the Tamil Nadu Chemists & Druggists Association, another affiliated unit of AIOCD, had filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court and following a series of arguments from both sides as well as the Union of India, the State of Tamil Nadu and CDSCO, the Madras High Court passed an order and the final hearing will be one January 24.

In another development, the Delhi High Court also passed an order regarding a PIL filed by leading dermatologist Dr Zaheer Ahmed, directing DCGI and Drug Controllers of respective States to restrain the sale of medicine by on-line pharmacies, he added.

He then explained that in the petition, Dr Ahmed gave examples of how medicines available only on prescription are being sold on-line and some drugs having narcotic and psychotropic substances are also available for sale and since on-line pharmacies do not have a drug retail license, they are out of bounds of the drug inspection regime prescribed under the Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940.