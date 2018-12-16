MCK, ELSA play goalless draw in 5th Bpr 1st Div League opener

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Dec 15 : The 5th edition of H Pishak Memorial 1st Division Football League 2018 organised under the supervision of District Sports Association, Bishnupur kick-started today at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur with a total of 15 teams clubbed into two groups participating in it.

The inaugural function of the tournament was graced by L Maniyaima Singh, Chairperson Bishnupur Municipal Council (BMC); Th Sudhamani, Vice Chairperson BMC; Kh Memi Devi, Councillor Ward No 1 BMC; Md Jamauddin, Councillor Ward No 2 BMC; M Bimola Devi, Councillor Ward No 3 BMC; Ch Bala, Councillor Ward No 4 BMC; Th Indramani, Councillor Ward No 5 BMC; W Radhe, Councillor Ward No 6 BMC; M Leima, Councillor Ward No 7 BMC; H Bilashini, Councillor Ward No 8 BMC; W Sarat, Councillor Ward No 11 BMC and Hoinu Chothe, Councillor Ward No 12 BMC as dignitaries.

The opening match (Group B) of the tournament saw MCK, Kabow Wakching and ELSA, Narensena play out a goalless draw to share the spoils.

TYDA, Toubul will face NCYWO, Nungshai Chiru in the first Group A league match tomorrow at 3 pm.