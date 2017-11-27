MCM fetes Tilotama Chanu

Imphal, Nov 26 : Meitei Council Moreh (MCM) today feted Kshetrimayum Tilotama Chanu, who bagged a bronze medal in the 31 Ahmed Comert International Boxing Tournament held at Istanbul under the aegis of Turkey Boxing Federation.

The programme held at the office of the MCM was attended by M Thoiba, president MCM, Ibomcha, boxing coach SAI, S Ibomcha, SP Tengnoupal, Th Krishnatombi, DSP CDO Moreh, H Chaoba, OC Moreh Police and other civil organisations and students.

Kshetrimayum Tilotama Chanu a resident of Kwatha, credited her success to her parents and those who guided her to reach the present status.

She also thanked MCM who helped her a lot in entering the field of boxing.

A total of 90 women boxers from 11 countries participated in the invitational boxing tournament.