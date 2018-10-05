MCPCR drafts hostel guidelines

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 4: Taking serious note of the recent incidents of deaths, suicides and sexual assault on minors who are inmates of different boardings and hostels run by school authorities and private individuals, the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has started drafting a State specific regulatory guidelines on the basis of NCPCR’s Regulatory Guidelines for Hostels of Educational Institutions for Children 2018.

A statement issued by MCPCR Chairperson Sumatibala Ningthoujam has informed all the bodies or individuals who are running educational boardings and hostels in the State that they are bound to run their boardings/hostels strictly under the proposed guidelines which incorporate uniform norms and standards of facilities for children, prescribed duties and responsibilities of staff such as warden, counsellor, security guards, nurse, kitchen staff etc.

Under the proposed guidelines, the district-level head of Education Department shall be the competent authority.

All the hostels need to get registration, any boarding and hostel may be inspected or caused to be inspected by the competent authority or MCPCR whenever it considers necessary.

The District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner shall constitute a monitoring committee for periodic and regular inspection of boardings and hostels, said the MCPCR Chairperson.