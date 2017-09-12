Md Faraz Khan felicitated

Imphal, Sep 11: Gold Medallist in the Nation Open Zendokai Karate Championship 2017 Md Faraz Khan from Lilong Mairenkhong was today felicitated and encouraged with cash reward in a programme jointly organised by Anti Social Prevention Organisation (ASPO) and All Manipur Muslim Development Committee (AMMDC) at Lilong Mairenkhun.

The programme was graced by K Meghachandra, SP Thoubal, Ibecha Chairperson Lilong Municipal Council, MD Nasir Ahamed, Chairman AMMDC management committee, Md Abdul Hasan, Custom Inspector Imphal and Th Ramani, secretary general of Nupi Samaj as presidium members.

K Meghachandra lauded Md Faraz Khan for his achievement in the recently held Championship at Shillong. He expressed his desire to lead the youth who are the pillars of the society to take up sports instead of turning to narcotics and harmful drugs.

He also promised any assistance in the drive against drugs and drug abuse in Lilong area.