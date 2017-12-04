Md Nawaz Sharif feted

IMPHAL, Dec 3 : Md Nawaz Sharif, a resident of Irong Chirai who bagged a gold medal in the 2nd Asian Combat Games was felicitated today by Irong Chesaba Development Forum (ICDF) with a simple function at Irong Salam Achouba.

The felicitation programme was attended by Fajur Rahim, MLA- Wabagai AC, Md Aurangzeb, president ICDF and Asab Uddin, MLA- Jiribam AC as dignitaries.

Nawaz Sharif won the gold medal in the Kick Boxing (45 kg) event of the championship which was held at Guwahati from October 26 to 30.

Speaking at the occasion, MLA Fajur Rahim lauded the Manipuri players who brought laurels to the State and India at large and expressed happiness over the achievement of Md Nawaz Sharif. The MLA encouraged Nawaz Sharif with Rs 10,000 and promised all possible help from his end in future at the function.