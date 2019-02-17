MDA resolves

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : The Manipur Democratic Alliance (MDA) has resolved to send a team to Delhi to lobby for Presidential assent to the Manipur People Bill (MPB) 2018.

The MDA took a decision to this effect at a meeting held today at the Shiv Sena State office.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, MDA convenor M Tombi said that they would soon send a team to urge the Government of India to give Presidential assent to MPB so that the indigenous people of Manipur are guaranteed a Constitutional safeguard.

Tombi said that interested voluntary organisations may take part in lobbying with the Government of India.

The meeting also resolved to urge the State Government to compile a National Register of Citizens for the State and set up a State Population Commission.

Pointing out that the incumbent NDA Government will be in power till June 3 this year, Tombi called upon all the people to oppose the CAB 2016 collectively so that it is not promulgated in the form of an Ordinance.

AAP Manipur president Th Manihar said that the Supreme Court issued a ruling recently stating that the CAB 2016 and the Triple Talaq Bill may be tabled in the Parliament only after a new Government is installed at the Centre which implies that the CAB 2016 already passed in the Lok Sabha has lapsed.

As for the gazette notification brought out by Congress party, it has nothing to do with CAB 2016, he added.