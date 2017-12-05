MDS Scam Final hearing of anticipatory bail on Dec 13

IMPHAL, Dec 4: High Court of Manipur has fixed December 13 for the final hearing of the anticipatory bail filed by ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, former Chief Secretaries Oinam Nabakishore, PC Lawmkunga and DS Poonia and former MDS Project Director Y Ningthem, in connection with the FIR lodged against them in connection with the MDS scam.

After the objection report was filed regarding the anticipatory bail by the State, the argument was on whether the bail objection report can be furnished to the counsels of those who filed the anticipatory bail.

During the hearing today, the State Government counsel submitted that there are some points in the objection report, meant for further investigation and which cannot be shown to the counsels of the petitioners.

As such, the Court allowed the objection report to be shown to the petitioners after the said points were removed and fixed the final hearing of the anticipatory bail on December 13.

It may be mentioned that the anticipatory bail was filed before the High Court of Manipur by ex-CM O Ibobi, the three former Chief Secretaries and the former MDS Project Director soon after an FIR was lodged against them by Imphal police station on September 1, in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at MDS.

The Court had given interim bail to all of them so that in the event of arrest, they would be released on bail by furnishing bail bond to the satisfaction of the arresting authority.