MDS scam : Hearing on December 21

IMPHAL, Dec 13: High Court of Manipur has fixed December 21 for the final hearing of the anticipatory bail filed by ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, three former Chief Secretaries of the State and one former Joint Director of MDS, after the Court denied the prayers of the petitioner’s counsel to submit their objection reply today.

During the anticipatory bail hearing of ex-CM O Ibobi, former Chief Secretaries Oinam Nabakishore, RC Lawmkunga and DS Poonia and former Project Director of MDS Y Ningthem, today, the respective counsels of the petitioners submitted before the Court that they have received the objection report filed by the State Government.

The counsels further prayed for allowing them to file objection reply against the objection report of the State Government but the Single Bench rejected the prayer as it is elated to a criminal matter and fixed December 21 for the final hearing of the anticipatory bail case.

It may be mentioned that the anticipatory bail was filed before the Court by the ex-CM, the three former Chief Secretaries and the former Joint Director soon after an FIR was lodged against them by Imphal police station on September 1, in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at Manipur Development Society (MDS).

The Court has given interim bail to all of them so that in the event of arrest, they would be released on bail by furnishing bail bond to the satisfaction of the arresting authority.