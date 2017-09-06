MDS search continues

IMPHAL, Aug 5: Police continued their raid at the residence of former Project Director of Manipur Development Society (MDS) Y Ningthem at Mantripukhri Lamglongei today too.

Subsequent upon an FIR case taken up by Imphal West District Police regarding misuse of Rs 185.79 crore from MDS, police started raiding the house of Y Ningthem since yesterday. So far, many documents have been seized.

After one of the chambers of Ningthem’s house was kept locked last night, police continued their raid today too.

Even though Ningthem’s house has been raided, the MDS office has not been raided or searched as yet.